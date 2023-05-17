Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.66 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $37.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00040202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,442,291,767 coins and its circulating supply is 7,227,966,608 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

