Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $13.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 712,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.67. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

