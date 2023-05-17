All Stars Investment Ltd Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

All Stars Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. PDD accounts for 0.4% of All Stars Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $244,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter worth $72,253,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.89.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

