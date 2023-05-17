ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ALLETE worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ALLETE by 96.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 168,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 2,017.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALLETE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,188. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

