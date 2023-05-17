Alliance Global Partners Lowers InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Price Target to $4.75

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 182.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Down 8.7 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.88. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Insider Activity at InspireMD

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 357.59% and a negative return on equity of 78.10%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

