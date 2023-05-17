Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.58

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €24.58 ($26.72) and traded as high as €24.76 ($26.91). Alstom shares last traded at €24.47 ($26.60), with a volume of 2,129,668 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.62.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

