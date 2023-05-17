Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,607 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $47,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 302,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 241,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

