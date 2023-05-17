AM Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,200 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,533. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

