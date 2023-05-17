AM Squared Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,000 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.13. 4,900,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,997,665. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

