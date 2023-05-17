AM Squared Ltd Invests $177,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.18. The company had a trading volume of 696,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,589. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $390.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

