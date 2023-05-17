AM Squared Ltd Invests $224,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,140. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

