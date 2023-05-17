AM Squared Ltd Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 2.1% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.71. 36,587,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,349,262. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.22, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
