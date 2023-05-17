AM Squared Ltd Makes New $399,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.81. The company had a trading volume of 138,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,562. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.14.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

