AM Squared Ltd Makes New $496,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 24.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,100 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,206 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. 811,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,414. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

