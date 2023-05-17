AM Squared Ltd Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,137,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,486,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,048,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,277,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.