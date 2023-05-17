AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) is TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,070 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises 1.5% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $103,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.29. The stock had a trading volume of 747,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $175.35. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

