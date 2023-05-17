Amgen (AMGN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

5/3/2023 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $208.00 to $214.00.

5/1/2023 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $225.00.

4/28/2023 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/28/2023 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $293.00 to $288.00.

4/24/2023 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $292.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $227.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,011. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.44 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

