Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Increased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.44 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.