Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 861,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275 over the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

