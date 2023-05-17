Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 699,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,011. The stock has a market cap of $625.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.