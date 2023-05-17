Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BorgWarner (BWA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) recently:

5/16/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $50.00.

5/15/2023 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

5/13/2023 – BorgWarner was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/8/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $58.00.

5/5/2023 – BorgWarner was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $56.00.

4/10/2023 – BorgWarner had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. 1,901,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get BorgWarner Inc alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,535 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $92,430,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after acquiring an additional 786,542 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.