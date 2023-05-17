Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Danaher (DHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently:

5/1/2023 – Danaher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

5/1/2023 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at SVB Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $275.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/26/2023 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $310.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $250.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $289.00 to $260.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $300.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $309.00 to $275.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $270.00.

4/26/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $270.00 to $260.00.

4/18/2023 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

4/4/2023 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,590. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Danaher

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

