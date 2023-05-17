Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for McDonald’s (MCD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $284.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $316.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $320.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $315.00.

4/26/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $328.00 to $346.00.

4/25/2023 – McDonald’s had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

4/25/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $318.00 to $327.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $309.00 to $315.00.

4/25/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $315.00 to $330.00.

4/21/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $288.00 to $312.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $310.00.

4/17/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $309.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $292.00 to $318.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $304.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $321.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $315.00 to $320.00.

3/29/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $302.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $293.00 to $299.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.37. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

