Analysts Set Expectations for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

GOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

GOSS opened at $1.16 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 168,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $173,743.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,786,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,588.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 168,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $173,743.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,786,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,588.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,509.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 732,683 shares of company stock worth $802,713 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

