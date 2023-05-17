Analysts Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $7.21

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MQ. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.39 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,393,000 after buying an additional 2,361,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after purchasing an additional 735,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visa Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

