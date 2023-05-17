Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $101.13

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.13.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

