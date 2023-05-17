Analysts Set POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Target Price at $16.25

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The business had revenue of $226.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

