Analysts Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Price Target at $143.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

SIEGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.