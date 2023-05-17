Analysts Set Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) PT at $19.00

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of research firms recently commented on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $401,905.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,830,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,154,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $401,905.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,830,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,154,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,499,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,496,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,532 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
