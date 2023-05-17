Analysts Set Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) PT at $19.00

Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $401,905.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,830,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,154,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $401,905.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,830,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,154,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,499,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,496,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,388 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,532 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.