Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2023 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2023 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $255.00.

5/1/2023 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $278.00 to $275.00.

4/28/2023 – Automatic Data Processing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2023 – Automatic Data Processing had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

4/27/2023 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $213.00.

4/27/2023 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $235.00.

4/20/2023 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2023 – Automatic Data Processing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2023 – Automatic Data Processing was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $249.00.

3/31/2023 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $235.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

