Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $325.00 to $400.00.

5/3/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $344.00 to $363.00.

5/2/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $299.00 to $315.00.

5/2/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $341.00 to $456.00.

5/2/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $340.00.

5/2/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $339.00 to $385.00.

5/2/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $325.00.

5/2/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $410.00.

5/2/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $326.00 to $380.00.

5/2/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $342.00 to $384.00.

3/29/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.20. 1,072,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,477. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $243.17 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,898 shares of company stock worth $21,542,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

