Andrew Beach Acquires 37 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach purchased 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £149.11 ($186.78).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Andrew Beach acquired 13,718 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £61,045.10 ($76,468.87).

SThree Stock Performance

LON STEM opened at GBX 399 ($5.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 422.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £536.50 million, a P/E ratio of 997.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 492 ($6.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SThree Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.