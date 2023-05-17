Ann Sherry Buys 1,225 Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Rating) insider Ann Sherry bought 1,225 shares of National Australia Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$26.37 ($17.70) per share, with a total value of A$32,303.25 ($21,680.03).
National Australia Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.
