Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $31,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.71. 227,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.98. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $338.27.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,272 shares of company stock worth $24,984,327. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.