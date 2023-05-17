Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655,049 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AON were worth $413,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,272 shares of company stock valued at $24,984,327. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.90. 218,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.98. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

