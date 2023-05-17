APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Up to $22.38

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.38, but opened at $23.23. APi Group shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 121,123 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

APi Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in APi Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 169,647 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in APi Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 489.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 593,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

