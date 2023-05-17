Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.01). 19,556 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 10,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,022 ($12.80) to GBX 1,008 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Aquis Exchange alerts:

Aquis Exchange Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of £110.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 401.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 392.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aquis Exchange

About Aquis Exchange

In related news, insider Glenn Collinson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($12,651.89). In other Aquis Exchange news, insider Glenn Collinson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($12,651.89). Also, insider Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($9,770.76). Corporate insiders own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. It also provides exchange and regulatory technology to third parties. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,700 stocks and ETFs across 15 European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquis Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquis Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.