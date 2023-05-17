ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $25.75

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MTGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.75, but opened at $26.52. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 950,818 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

