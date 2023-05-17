Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. 2,717,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,606. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

