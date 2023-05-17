Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

ARDC stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 139,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.

