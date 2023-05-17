Ark (ARK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $48.60 million and $1.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003313 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003142 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,011,844 coins and its circulating supply is 173,011,728 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

