Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 735,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 390,519 shares.The stock last traded at $64.53 and had previously closed at $64.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.94.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

