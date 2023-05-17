Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $618.47 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 33,418 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.51% of Lululemon Athletica worth $618,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.81. The company had a trading volume of 611,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,008. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.