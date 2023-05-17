Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $970.98 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,330,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 589,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.7% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.64% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $970,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

