Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,452,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of Visa worth $509,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,222. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $434.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

