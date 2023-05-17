Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 606,704 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of T-Mobile US worth $238,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,363,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.20. 2,379,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $121.76 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $20,168,420. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

