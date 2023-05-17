Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 1,973,505 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 4.35% of Catalent worth $352,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Catalent by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Catalent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $115.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

