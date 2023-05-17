Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,513,314 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,513,314 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.00% of Aptiv worth $253,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aptiv by 89.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after buying an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after buying an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aptiv Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $92.40. 906,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,275. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Profile
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptiv (APTV)
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.