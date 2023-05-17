Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,513,314 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,513,314 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.00% of Aptiv worth $253,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aptiv by 89.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after buying an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after buying an additional 1,314,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $92.40. 906,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,275. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

