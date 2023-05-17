Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $7.49 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $525.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

