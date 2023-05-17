Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.89

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Astronics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $545.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

